SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ASP Isotopes Inc. - ASPI

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ASP Isotopes Inc. ("ASPI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASPI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ASPI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 26, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research ("Fuzzy Panda") published a short report alleging that ASPI is utilizing outdated laser enrichment technology and is connected to individuals previously charged with securities fraud. Specifically, Fuzzy Panda claimed that ASPI is masquerading as a new, innovative Uranium enrichment company while in reality, it is leveraging old and uneconomic technology, and the report cites conversations with former executives from customers and competitors who have deemed ASPI's technology virtually worthless. Fuzzy Panda further stated that ASPI's technology was once considered for acquisition by Centrus Energy Corp., a nuclear fuel supplier, but was rejected as it was not valued even at $2 million. Finally, the report concludes by asserting that ASP Isotopes might be the most egregious case yet of a paid stock promotion based on outdated technology, with a history of government research indicating that the technology is commercially nonviable.

On this news, ASPI's stock price fell $1.80 per share, or 23.53%, to close at $5.85 per share on November 26, 2024.

