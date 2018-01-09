SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AZZ Inc. - AZZ

On January 9, 2018, AZZ announced "that the Company historically should have accounted differently for certain contracts within its Energy Segment." Specifically, the Company reported that revenue for the contracts at issue "was historically recognized for the Energy Segment upon transfer of title and risk to customers or based upon the percentage of completion method of accounting for electrical products built to customer specifications," but that "in the case of contracts for which revenue was recorded upon contract completion and transfer of title, the Company instead should have applied the percentage of completion method." AZZ advised investors that it "is currently reviewing whether . . . there are any significant impacts to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended February 28, 2015 and 2017, and the fiscal year ended February 29, 2016, as contained in its 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the previously issued unaudited financial statements contained in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended May 31, 2017 and August 31, 2017."

On this news, AZZ's share price has fallen sharply $3.14, or 6.20%, to close at $47.50 on January 9, 2018.

