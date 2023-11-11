SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Barclays PLC - BCS

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE: BCS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Barclays and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 1, 2021, after market hours, Barclays filed a current report on Form 6-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing the departure of Barclays Group Chief Executive Jes Staley ("Stayley") as a result of Stayley's relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

On this news, the price of Barclays American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") fell $0.25 per ADR, or 2.23%, to close at $10.93 per ADR on November 2, 2021.

Then, on November 12, 2021, before the domestic market closed, the Financial Times published an article entitled "Jes Staley exchanged 1,200 emails with Epstein that included unexplained phrases."

On this news, the price of Barclays ADRs fell $0.05 per ADR, or 0.469%, to close at $10.62 per ADR on November 12, 2021.

Then, after hours on March 8, 2023, relating to the litigation Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., 22-v-10019-JSR (S.D.N.Y.), JPMorgan Chase Bank filed a third-party complaint against Staley for indemnity, contribution, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of the faithless servant doctrine in the event that it is found liable.

On this news, the price of Barclays ADRs fell $0.29 per ADR, or 3.59%, to close at $7.77 per ADR on March 9, 2023.

The price of Barclays ADRs then declined by an additional $0.24 per ADR, or 3.08%, to close at $7.53 per ADR on March 10, 2023. Finally, on October 12, 2023, the Financial Conduct Authority published an announcement on its website entitled "FCA decides to fine and ban James Staley".

On this news, the price of Barclays ADRs fell $0.39 per ADR, or 4.98%, to close at $7.43 per ADR on October 12, 2023.

