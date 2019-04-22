SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Belden Inc. - BDC

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Belden Inc. ("Belden" or the "Company") (NYSE: BDC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Belden and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 3, 2018, Belden disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation concerning a material weakness reported in the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017.

On this news, Belden's stock price fell $5.43 per share, or 9.72%, to close at $50.45 per share on December 4, 2018.

