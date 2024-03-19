SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Beyond Meat, Inc. - BYND

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Beyond Meat, Inc. ("Beyond Meat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BYND). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Beyond Meat and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 29, 2024, Beyond Meat filed a Form NT 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that the Company "was unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 . . . by the prescribed deadline of 5:30 p.m. (ET) on February 29, 2024 due to technical difficulties in assembling the submission for filing."

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell $0.92 per share, or 8.61%, to close at $9.77 per share on March 1, 2024.

