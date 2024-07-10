SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Biomea Fusion, Inc. - BMEA

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BMEA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Biomea and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 6, 2024, Biomea issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company has received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that a full clinical hold has been placed on Biomea's ongoing Phase I/II clinical trials of the Company's investigational covalent menin inhibitor BMF-219 in type 2 and type 1 diabetes (COVALENT-111 and COVALENT-112), respectively." The press release stated that "[t]he FDA cited deficiencies based on the level of possible drug-induced hepatotoxicity observed in the completed Dose Escalation Phase of COVALENT-111."

On this news, Biomea's stock price fell $7.13 per share, or 63.27%, to close at $4.14 per share on June 7, 2024.

