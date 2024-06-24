SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. - BBIO

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. ("BridgeBio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBIO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BridgeBio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 4, 2024, BridgeBio issued a press release "announc[ing] sustained positive results from PROPEL 2, a Phase 2 trial of the investigational therapy infigratinib in children with achondroplasia, demonstrating continued potential best-in-class efficacy and an encouraging safety profile." Despite the study's ostensibly positive results, a Pipe Sandler analyst compared infigratinib to Voxzogo, an already approved drug produced by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., opining that BridgeBio's drug "does not appear well-differentiated from Voxzogo" and that "without any clinical differentiation, we see the competitive threat as mixed."

On this news, BridgeBio's stock price fell $1.85 per share, or 6.38%, to close at $27.13 per share on June 4, 2024.

