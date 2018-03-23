SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Camping World Holdings, Inc. - CWH

[Click here to join a class action]

On March 1, 2018, post-market, CWH announced it is delaying its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company disclosed it "expects to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting relating to the insufficient documentation of certain accounting policies and procedures within the Company's retail segment, and ineffective transactional level and management review controls over the valuation of used trade-in inventory."

On this news, CWH's share price fell $0.91 or 2.31%, to close at $38.40 on March 2, 2018.

