SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cancer Genetics, Inc. - CGIX

On April 2, 2018, Cancer Genetics reported that, following the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, the Company conducted a comprehensive review of its strategy and organization. This led the Company to record a bad debt expense of $4.4 million and write off $1.8 million of its accounts receivable in the fourth quarter of 2017, with a significant portion related to collection issues with accounts receivables recorded after 2015. The Company also reported that, on December 31, 2017, its "cash position and history of losses required management to assess [its] ability to continue operating as a going concern[.]"

Following these disclosures, Cancer Genetics' share price fell $0.55, or 33.33%, to close at $1.10 on April 3, 2018.

