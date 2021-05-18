SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CarLotz, Inc. - LOTZ

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or the "Company") (NYSE: LOTZ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CarLotz and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 10, 2021, CarLotz issued a press release reporting the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Among other results, CarLotz reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.15, missing consensus estimates of $0.01. On this news, CarLotz's stock price fell $0.94 per share, or 14.44%, to close at $5.57 per share on May 11, 2021

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

