SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CECO Environmental Corp. - CECO

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CECO Environmental Corp. ("CECO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CECO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CECO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 16, 2025, CECO issued a press release "announc[ing] preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and provid[ing] an update on further portfolio transformation." Among other items, CECO lowered its 2024 revenue guidance to the range of $555 million to $558 million, compared to its previous guidance of $575 million to $600 million. CECO also announced its intent to divest its Fluid Handling business by the end of the first quarter of 2025 and to use the sale proceeds to pay down debt and position the Company's balance sheet for future strategic growth investments.

On this news, CECO's stock price fell $2.55 per share, or 7.93%, to close at $29.60 per share on January 17, 2025.

