SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Chegg, Inc. - CHGG

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CHGG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Chegg and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 6, 2023, after the markets closed, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the call, an analyst asked Chief Executive Officer Dan Rosensweig whether, as a result of ChatGPT, Chegg was "seeing any impact on [its] business in terms of new subscriber growth or returning subscribers." Rosensweig responded, "No. Nothing at all that is noticeable. And obviously, we're going to track it, but we've seen nothing."

Then, on April 17, 2023, Chegg announced the launch of CheggMate, a new AI-enhanced learning service build on the most advanced model of ChatGPT (GPT-4).

Then, on May 1, 2023, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2023. On the call, Rosensweig stated that "since March, we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it's having an impact on our new customer growth."

On this news, Chegg's stock price fell $8.52 per share, or 48.41%, to close at $9.08 per share on May 2, 2023.

