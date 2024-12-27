SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. - CDRO

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. ("Codere" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CDRO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Codere and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 18, 2024, Codere issued a press release announcing receipt of "a staff determination letter . . . , from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ('Nasdaq'), notifying the Company of the determination from the Nasdaq Staff (the 'Staff') to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market, given the Company had not filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 . . . in accordance with continued Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)[.]"

On this news, Codere's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 19, 2024.

