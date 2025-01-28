SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. - CDRO

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. ("Codere" or the "Company") (NASDAW: CDRO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Codere and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 27, 2024, Codere disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Marcum LLP ("Marcum") had "notified the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company . . . of its decision to resign as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm", citing "their inability to complete certain audit procedures (i.e. gather sufficient audit evidence) to establish completeness of information due to certain IT general control deficiencies with respect to the Company's third-party supplied platforms and insufficient internal controls in place at the Company to overcome said deficiencies."

On this news, Codere's ordinary share price fell $0.27 per share, or 3.84%, to close at $6.77 per share on December 27, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

