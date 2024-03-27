SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - CMTL

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. ("Comtech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CMTL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Comtech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 13, 2024, Comtech issued a press release announcing the termination of Ken Peterman as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, citing "conduct unrelated to Comtech's business strategy, financial results or previously filed financial statements." Separately, Comtech "announced that it it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2024 results after the market closes on Monday, March 18, 2024."

Following news of Peterman's termination, Comtech's stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 27.26%, to close at $4.19 per share on March 13, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP