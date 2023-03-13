SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CVRx, Inc. - CVRX

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CVRx, Inc. ("CVRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVRX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CVRx, Inc. and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 21, 2023, CVRx announced that its BeAT-HF post-market phase trial for the authorized heart failure therapy Barostim did not reach the primary endpoint with statistical significance. According to topline data from BeAT-HF, the study involving 323 patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction did not achieve the primary endpoint of a measure combining cardiovascular mortality and heart failure morbidity.

On this news, CVRx's stock price fell $10.12 per share, or 58.84%, to close at $7.08 per share on February 21, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP