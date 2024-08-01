SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of CVRx, Inc. - CVRX

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CVRx, Inc. ("CVRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVRX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CVRx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 10, 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") issued proposed payment rates for hospital outpatient and Ambulatory Surgical Center ("ASC") services. That same day, Piper Sandler released a note stating that under the proposed CMS rules, reimbursement for CVRx's Barostim heart failure device has been reduced by 38.1% for ASC services and by 32.9% for Hospital Outpatient Department services.

On this news, CVRx's stock price fell $4.48 per share, or 38.52%, to close at $7.15 per share on July 10, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP