SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Daqo New Energy Corp. - DQ

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Daqo New Energy Corp. ("Daqo" or the "Company") (NYSE: DQ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Daqo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 3, 2023, Daqo announced that its Chairman and Founder, Guangfu Xu, would step down from his position as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately, but would remain as a director on the Board. The Company also announced that Longgen Zhang will step down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

On this news, Daqo's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.71 per ADR, or 4.74%, to close at $34.34 per ADR on August 3, 2023.

