SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dave Inc. - DAVE

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dave INC. ("Dave" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DAVE).

The investigation concerns whether Dave and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In November 2024, the United States ("U.S.") Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") filed a complaint against Dave, alleging that the Company's marketing misled consumers and that Dave's cash advance app charged undisclosed fees. Then, during post-market hours on December 30, 2024, it was announced that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"), on behalf of the FTC, filed an amended complaint against the Company, alleging that Dave lured users to its personal finance app by advertising cash advances of up to $500 that many never receive. According to the DOJ, the amended complaint seeks unspecified amounts of consumer redress and monetary civil penalties from the defendants and a permanent injunction to prohibit them from engaging in future violations.

On this news, Dave's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 31, 2024.

