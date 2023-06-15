SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of dLocal Limited - DLO

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of dLocal Limited ("dLocal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DLO) Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether dLocal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On May 26, 2023, Argentine news outlet Infobae published an article reporting that the Argentine government was investigating dLocal for a possible $400 million fraud. Specifically, Infobae reported that the government was investigating the Company for "improper maneuvers" and transfers abroad, with unnamed sources alleging that "[t]he company operates as a mere instrument to take advantage of the exchange rate gap and to take dollars abroad with operations that are not reflected in the accounting." 

On this news, dLocal's stock price fell $2.39 per share, or 17.32%, to close at $11.41 per share on May 26, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

