SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enfusion, Inc. - ENFN

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion" or the "Company") (NYSE: ENFN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Enfusion and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 21, 2021, Enfusion conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 15.32 million shares of stock priced at $17.00 per share. Then, on August 6, 2024, Enfusion issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, Enfusion reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.05, missing consensus estimates by $0.01, as well as revenue of $49.5 million, missing consensus estimates by approximately $475,000.

On this news, Enfusion's stock price fell $0.68 per share, or 7.86%, to close at $7.97 per share on August 6, 2024.

