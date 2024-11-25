SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ESSA Pharma Inc. - EPIX

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ESSA and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 31, 2024, ESSA announced that it was ending its Phase 2 trial for a prostate cancer treatment which tested masofaniten with enzalutamide versus enzalutamide alone in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who had not yet used second-generation antiandrogens. According to the Company, the decision followed an interim review of safety, PK, and efficacy data. Specifically, results showed a higher PSA90 response rate in patients treated with enzalutamide alone than expected based on historical data and no clear benefit was seen with the masofaniten-enzalutamide combination over enzalutamide alone. Further, futility analysis showed a low likelihood of achieving the study's primary endpoint. Finally, ESSA also said it will end other clinical studies on masofaniten, both as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments, to focus resources.

On this news, ESSA's price fell $3.80 per share, or 73.08%, to close at $1.40 per share on November 1, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

