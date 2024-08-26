SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of European Wax Center, Inc. - EWCZ

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of European Wax Center, Inc. ("Applied Materials" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EWCZ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether European Wax and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 14, 2024, European Wax issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year. Among other items, European Wax lowered its 2024 revenue forecast to a range of $216 million to $221 million, compared to prior guidance of $225 million to $232 million, and lowered its net income forecast to a range of $19 million to $22 million, compared to prior guidance of $22 million to $25 million.

On this news, European Wax's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 14, 2024.

