SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Everspin Technologies, Inc. - MRAM

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Everspin Technologies, Inc. ("Everspin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRAM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Everspin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 5, 2020, post-market, Everspin announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. Among other results, Everspin reported GAAP EPS and revenue that fell short of expectations. The Company advised investors that "[t]hird quarter gross margin included a $1.7 million non-cash charge related to excess and obsolete inventory reserve, $0.4 million of accelerated depreciation and $0.1 million related to a prior period cost adjustment."

On this news, Everspin's stock price fell $1.86 per share, or 23.25%, to close at $6.14 per share on November 6, 2020.

