SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Exscientia plc - EXAI

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Exscientia plc ("Exscientia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXAI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Exscientia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 13, 2024, Exscientia issued a press release "announc[ing] that its Board of Directors (the 'Board') has decided to terminate the employment of Andrew Hopkins as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Principal Executive Officer, and to remove Dr. Hopkins from his role as an Executive Director of the Board, in each case for cause and effective immediately. The Board's decision was taken following an investigation which found that Dr. Hopkins had engaged in relationships with two employees that the Board determined were inappropriate and inconsistent with the Company's standards and values."

On this news, Exscientia's stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 22.84%, to close at $5.80 per share on February 13, 2024.

