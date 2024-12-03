SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of First Northwest Bancorp - FNWB

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First Northwest Bancorp ("FNWB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FNWB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether FNWB and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 25, 2024, FNWB disclosed that its second quarter 2024 financial results should no longer be relied upon due to an additional $6.6 million in charge-offs and increased provision on consumer loans, resulting in a total restated provision for credit losses on loans of $8.7 million. FNWB also stated that a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting existed as of June 30, 2024.

On this news, FNWB's stock price fell $0.23 per share, or 2.2%, to close at $10.13 per share on October 28, 2024.

