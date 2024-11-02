SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of First Solar, Inc. - FSLR

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSLR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether First Solar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 10, 2024, Jefferies analysts pared their expectations for FirstSolar's upcoming third-quarter results, stating that "[g]oing into 3Q, we expect a slight miss with lower volume versus consensus" and that "[w]e also lower volume estimates for 2025/2026, which are 8%/4% below consensus and are below 2024 guidance." Jefferies said that it expected First Solar's focus this earnings season to be on potential delays, impact on module pricing from Antidumping and Countervailing Duties determinations, and thoughts on selling excess Indian capacity into the U.S.

Following Jefferies' comments, First Solar's stock price fell $21.01 per share, or 9.29%, to close at $205.04 per share on October 10, 2024.

