SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fluor Corporation - FLR

On May 3, 2018, Fluor reported a quarterly net loss of $18 million ($0.13 per diluted share) and disclosed, among other financial and operating results, "an after-tax charge of approximately $96 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for forecast revisions on a gas-fired power project." Additionally, the Company lowered its 2018 earnings per share guidance from $3.10 – $3.50 per diluted share to $2.10 – $2.50 per diluted share, "due in large part to forecast revisions on a gas-fired power project."

On this news, Fluor's share price fell $13.23, or over 22%, to close at $45.76 on May 4, 2018.

