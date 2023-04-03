SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fox Corporation - FOX; FOXA

NEW YORK , April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fox Corporation ("Fox" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FOX; FOXA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Fox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In the wake of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Dominion Voting Systems ("Dominion") sued Fox for defamation. Dominion's lawsuit alleges that Fox defamed Dominion's businesses by endorsing, repeating or broadcasting a series of "verifiably false yet devastating lies about Dominion", including that Dominion committed election fraud by rigging the 2020 election, that Dominion's software and algorithms manipulated vote counts in the 2020 election, that Dominion was founded for the purpose of rigging elections, and that Dominion paid kickbacks to government officials who used its machines. Dominion seeks over $1.6 billion in damages. Beginning in February 2023, specific details emerged of internal discussions at Fox in the wake of the 2020 election, revealing that Fox's senior leaders understood that claims to the effect that Dominion had rigged the 2020 election were false. As a consequence, Fox faces significant potential legal liability.

As a result of ongoing revelations about Fox's legal exposure in the Dominion lawsuit, Fox's Class A stock has declined from a closing price of $37.03 on February 17, 2023 to a closing price of $32.52 on March 15, 2023, a 12.17% decline. Fox's Class B stock has declined from a closing price of $34.22 on February 17, 2023 to a closing price of $29.83 on March 15, 2023, a 12.8% decline.

