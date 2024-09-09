SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Franklin Resources, Inc. - BEN

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Franklin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 21, 2024, Franklin subsidiary Western Asset Management Company issued a press release announcing that co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech "is on a leave of absence, effective immediately" after "receiv[ing] a Wells Notice from the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission". That same day, Bloomberg reported that "[f]ederal prosecutors in New York are investigating whether a Western Asset Management executive allocated winning trades to favored accounts, as part of a criminal probe into a practice known as 'cherry-picking.'"

On this news, Franklin's stock price fell $2.84 per share, or 12.56%, to close at $19.78 per share on August 21, 2024.

