SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fulton Financial Corporation - FULT

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FULT).

The investigation concerns whether Fulton and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 1, 2019, Fulton disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") had launched an investigation regarding certain accounting determinations that could have impacted the Company's reported earnings per share. Then, on September 28, 2020, the SEC announced that it had filed a settled action against Fulton, finding that the Company inaccurately presented its financial performance in 2016 and early 2017. Specifically, during two quarters in which Fulton was on track to meet or beat analyst consensus earnings-per-share ("EPS") estimates, the SEC found that Fulton's public filings included a valuation allowance for its mortgage servicing rights that was at odds with the valuation methodology described in the same filings. Then, in mid-2017, Fulton belatedly reversed the valuation allowance, increasing its EPS by a $0.01 in a quarter when it otherwise would have fallen short of consensus estimates. As a result of this fraudulent earnings smoothing, the SEC found that Fulton created the misleading appearance of consistent earnings across multiple reporting periods.

Following the SEC's announcement, Fulton's stock price fell $0.23 per share, or 2.43%, to close at $9.23 per share on September 29, 2020.

