SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FutureFuel Corp. - FF

NEW YORK, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FutureFuel Corp. ("FutureFuel" or the "Company") (NYSE: FF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether FutureFuel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 10, 2024, FutureFuel disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it "has identified a correction required to be made to its historical consolidated statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023, nine months ended September 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023", "relat[ing] solely to the reported amount of 'Other assets' and the resulting total amount of 'Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities' and the reported amount of 'Collateralization of derivative instruments' and the resulting total amount of 'Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities' in the respective consolidated statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023, nine months ended September 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the 'Correction')." Accordingly, FutureFuel advised that certain of the Company's previous financial statements should no longer be relied upon and would be restated.

On this news, FutureFuel's stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 8.55%, to close at $5.03 per share on May 13, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP