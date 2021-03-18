SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gannett Co., Inc. - GCI

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett" or the "Company")(NYSE: GCI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Gannett and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2021, Gannett issued a press release announcing the Company's fourth quarter and full year financial results. Among other results, the Company reported a net loss of $670.5 million, which "reflects a second quarter non-cash write-down related to the second quarter 2020 impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of $393.4 million, as well as a $74.3 million non-cash loss on the derivative associated with our convertible debt and a $43.8 million loss associated with the early extinguishment of debt."

On this news, Gannett's stock price fell $0.79 per share, or 14.08%, to close at $4.82 per share on February 25, 2021.

