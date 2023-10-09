SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of General Motors Company - GM

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of General Motors Company ("GM" or the "Company") (NYSE: GM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether GM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 5, 2023, the National Highway Transportation Administration held a public hearing to recommend a recall of more than 50 million airbag inflators that have been linked to potentially deadly explosions. Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that at least 20 million of the vehicles in the potential recall population were manufactured by GM alone.

On this news, GM's stock price fell $0.73 per share, or 2.35%, to close at $30.31 per share on October 5, 2023.

