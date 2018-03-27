SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Geron Corporation - GERN

On March 27, 2017, Adam Feuerstein, writing for STAT, published a report stating that the Company's recent stock performance was due to "flimsy" claims with respect to the efficacy of imetelstat, Geron's experimental myelofibrosis treatment. Feuerstein asserted that the available data for imetelstat undercuts Geron's representations as to the drug's efficacy.

On this news, Geron's share price fell $0.83, or 13.88%, to close at $5.15 on March 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

