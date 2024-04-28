SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Globe Life Inc. - GL

NEW YORK, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Globe Life Inc. ("Globe Life" or the "Company") (NYSE: GL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980

The investigation concerns whether Globe Life and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 11, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research ("Fuzzy Panda") published a report on Globe Life entitled "Globe Life (GL): Executives Disregarded Wide-Ranging 'Insurance Fraud' While They Received Millions in Undisclosed Kick-Back Scheme." In the report, Fuzzy Panda claimed to have "uncovered extensive allegations of insurance fraud ignored by management despite being obvious and reported hundreds of times," including policies written for dead and fictitious people. Citing interviews with former executives and sales agent, the report also alleged that third-party policy sellers known to have committed insurance fraud accounted for over 60% of new business for the Company's American Income Life division.

On this news, Globe Life's stock price fell $55.76 per share, or 53.14%, to close at $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024.

