SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Globus Medical, Inc. - GMED

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Globus Medical, Inc. ("Globus" or the "Company") (NYSE: GMED).

The investigation concerns whether Globus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 13, 2024, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Globus disclosed that "on July 16, 2024, Globus Medical, Inc. received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') following an inspection of our facilities in Audubon, Pennsylvania. In the warning letter, the FDA cited deficiencies in the response letters sent by the Company to the FDA following the Form 483, List of Investigational Observations, which was delivered to the Company in connection with the inspection that occurred from February 15, 2024 until March 7, 2024. The letter describes observed non-conformities in establishing and maintaining product complaint procedures, including complaint investigations, trending, risk reconciliation, and Medical Device Report (MDR) procedures including timely reporting, pertaining to the ExcelsiusGPS® robotic system."

Following disclosure of the FDA's warning letter, Globus's stock price fell $5.73 per share, or 7.84%, to close at $67.32 per share on August 13, 2024.

