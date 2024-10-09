SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gogoro Inc. - GGR

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gogoro Inc. ("Gogoro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GGR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Gogoro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 13, 2024, Gogoro announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Horace Luke. Mr. Luke's resignation followed "internal investigations into allegations in recent media reports that the Company incorporated imported components into certain of its vehicles in violation of the requirement of the Taiwan government that certain core components of the electric scooters shall be produced domestically in order to be qualified for the subsidies to purchasers." Gogoro stated that "during such investigations, the Company has identified certain irregularities in supply chain which caused the Company to inadvertently incorporate certain imported components in some of its vehicles."

On this news, Gogoro's stock price fell $0.14 per share, or 14.07%, to close at $0.855 per share on September 16, 2024.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP