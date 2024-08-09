SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Helen of Troy Ltd. - HELE

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Helen of Troy Ltd. ("Helen of Troy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HELE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Helen of Troy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 9, 2024, Helen of Troy reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year. Among other items, Helen of Troy reported that organic net sales for Q1 2025 declined by 12.2% year-over-year, while its GAAP consolidated operating margin for the same period dropped to 7.4%, down from the previous year. Helen of Troy's officers attributed the Company's weak performance primarily to issues in the Home & Outdoor business segment, stating that "shipping disruptions at the Company's Tennessee distribution facility due to automation startup issues" negatively impacted "some of the segment's small retail customer and direct-to-consumer orders." Helen of Troy also lowered its 2025 net sales forecast, citing ongoing challenges at the Tennessee facility as a contributing factor.

On this news, Helen of Troy's stock price fell $24.68 per share, or 27.73%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 9, 2024.

