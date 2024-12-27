SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HelloFresh SE - HLFFF

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: HLFFF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether HelloFresh and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2024, ABC News published a report entitled "Labor Department investigating migrant child labor claims at HelloFresh."

According to the report, "[t]he U.S. Department of Labor is investigating HelloFresh, the popular meal kit service company, over allegations that migrant children were working at its cooking and packaging facility in Illinois as recently as this summer[.]" The report quoted the executive director of an immigrant rights advocacy group as stating that "[a]t least six teenagers, at least some of whom migrated from Guatemala, were found working night shifts at the facility[.]"

On this news, HelloFresh's stock price fell $1.83 per share, or 13.27%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $11.96 per share on December 9, 2024.

