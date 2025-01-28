SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HelloFresh SE - HLFFF

News provided by

Pomerantz LLP

Jan 28, 2025, 12:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: HLFFF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether HelloFresh and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On December 6, 2024, ABC News published a report entitled "Labor Department investigating migrant child labor claims at HelloFresh."

According to the report, "[t]he U.S. Department of Labor is investigating HelloFresh, the popular meal kit service company, over allegations that migrant children were working at its cooking and packaging facility in Illinois as recently as this summer[.]" The report quoted the executive director of an immigrant rights advocacy group as stating that "[a]t least six teenagers, at least some of whom migrated from Guatemala, were found working night shifts at the facility[.]"

On this news, HelloFresh's stock price fell $1.83 per share, or 13.27%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $11.96 per share on December 9, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.   

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - APLT

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - APLT

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. ("Applied Therapeutics" or the "Company")...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MediaAlpha, Inc. - MAX

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MediaAlpha, Inc. - MAX

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MediaAlpha, Inc. ("MediaAlpha" or the "Company") (NYSE: MAX). Such investors are...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics