SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. - HUBC

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. ("HUB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUBC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether HUB and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 5, 2023, Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. ("Mount Rainier"), a special-purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), announced that its stockholders had voted to approve its proposed business combination with HUB (the "Merger"). Mount Rainier stated that "[t]he business combination is expected to close in late January 2023, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions" and that HUB's securities were expected to be listed on the Nasdaq "effective at the consummation of the business combination." Then, on January 26, 2023, Hub issued a press release announcing "that following the receipt of all approvals and compliance with the conditions for the expected merger with Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp and transition to trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange," the Company expected its shares and warrants to begin trading on the Nasdaq on February 28, 2023, representing a delay of nearly one month from Mount Rainier's earlier announcement that the Merger would close in late January. HUB has stated that the postponement was due to the withdrawal of an investor, the Clover Wolf hedge fund, from participation in the private investment in public equity ("PIPE") fundraising conducted in connection with the Merger. Since the consummation of the Merger on February 28, 2023, HUB's share price has fallen sharply, damaging investors.

