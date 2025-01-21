SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. - HII

News provided by

Pomerantz LLP

Jan 21, 2025, 18:05 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. ("Huntington Ingalls" or the "Company") (NYSE: HII). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Huntington Ingalls and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 31, 2024, Huntington Ingalls released its third quarter 2024 financial results, missing consensus estimates and revising downward its full year guidance, attributing the results to "reduced experience levels within [the Company's] teams, both in production touch labor and supervision." 

On this news, Huntington Ingalls' stock price fell $65.53 per share, or 25.4%, to close at $184.96 per share on October 31, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. - FDMT

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. - FDMT

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. ("4D" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FDMT). Such...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - MGPI

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - MGPI

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MGP Ingredients, Inc. ("MGPI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGPI). Such...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics