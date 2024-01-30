SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Hut 8 Corp. - HUT

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hut 8 Corp. ("Hut 8" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Hut 8 and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 30, 2023, Hut 8 Mining Corp. merged with U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp. ("USBTC"), and the combined company named Hut 8 Corp. On January 18, 2024, J Capital Research published a report alleging, among other things, that USBTC is "backed by promoters with a history of legal trouble," has an "undisclosed related party" as one of its largest shareholders, and that its core asset "has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet." The report further claimed that, without the merger with Hut 8, USBTC "would have done a structured bankruptcy," estimating that its value is as much as 70% less than the $745 million that Hut 8 paid to acquire it.

On this news, Hut 8's stock price fell $2.16 per share, or 23.3%, to close at $7.12 per share on January 18, 2024.

