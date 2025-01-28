SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of IGM Biosciences, Inc. - IGMS

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of IGM Biosciences, Inc. ("IGM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IGMS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether IGM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 9, 2025, IGM issued a press release "announc[ing] a strategic update to halt further development of imvotamab, an IgM-based CD20 X CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager, and IGM-2644, an IgM-based CD38 X CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager, for autoimmune diseases." The press release quoted Mary Beth Harler, M.D., the Company's Chief Executive Officer, as stating that "[i]nterim data from the Phase 1b studies of imvotamab in rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus show that the depth and consistency of B cell depletion is insufficient to meet our high bar for success[.]"

On this news, IGM's stock price fell $4.11 per share, or 66.29%, to close at $2.09 per share on January 10, 2025.

