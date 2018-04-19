SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Incyte Corporation - INCY

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Incyte Corporation ("Incyte" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INCY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.
The investigation concerns whether Incyte and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On April 19, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a briefing document in advance of the April 23, 2018 meeting of the FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee, stating, in part, that Incyte's rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, poses serious risks of deadly blood clots at higher doses. On this news, Incyte's share price fell $1.02, or 1.46%, to close at $69.05 on April 19, 2018.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com
