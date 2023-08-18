SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. - INZY

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. ("Inozyme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INZY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Inozyme and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 26, 2023, Inozyme issued a press release "announc[ing] a regulatory update for its global development strategy of INZ-701 for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency following recent meetings with the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Paediatric Committee (PDCO) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)." Inozyme disclosed that following these meetings, the Company "finalized [its] pediatric pivotal trial design with PPi, a well-established natural inhibitor of mineralization, as a primary endpoint in the U.S. and a co-primary endpoint in the EU."

On this news, Inozyme's stock price fell $0.09 per share, or 1.64%, to close at $5.50 per share on July 26, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

