SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Iris Energy Limited - IREN

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Iris Energy Limited ("Iris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IREN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Iris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 11, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Iris "talks a big game of its [high performance computing ('HPC')] plans but ultimately seems entirely disinterested in actually doing what it takes to compete in the space," and that the Company "is a painfully transparent stock promotion that will unravel as investors realize [its] HPC claims are nonsense and [it] remains a cash guzzling machine." The Culper Research report further states that the Company's facilities, having been built for BTC mining, "are ill-equipped for HPC workloads without billions in additional costs."

On this news, Iris's stock price fell $1.70 per share, or 13.2%, to close at $11.20 per share on July 11, 2024.

