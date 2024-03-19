SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of JBS S.A. - JBSAY

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of JBS S.A. ("JBS" or the "Company") (OTC: JBSAY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether JBS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2024, Reuters published an article entitled "New York sues meatpacking giant JBS over climate claims." The article reported, in relevant part, that New York State's Attorney General has "accused [JBS] of misleading the public about its impact on the environment in order to boost sales. Attorney General Letitia James said JBS USA Food Co, the Brazilian company's American-based unit, has 'no viable plan' to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, making its stated commitment to achieving that goal false and misleading."

On this news, JBS's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.22 per share, or 2.38%, to close at $9.02 per share on February 28, 2024.

