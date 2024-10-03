SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz - KSPI

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz ("Kaspi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KSPI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Kaspi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 19, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Kaspi "systematically misled U.S. investors and regulators in its repeated claims–especially ahead of the Company's January 2024 NASDAQ listing–that the Company has zero exposure to Russia", when in fact "Russia has contributed materially to Kaspi's reported growth."

Following publication of the Culper Research report, Kaspi's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $19.20 per ADR, or 16.13%, to close at $99.81 per ADR on September 19, 2024.

